The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Sells $2,991,042.56 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
