The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Sells $2,991,042.56 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

