The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. 21,064,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,886,219. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.