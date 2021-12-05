The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRTG remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,192. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

