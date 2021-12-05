The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

DSGX stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

