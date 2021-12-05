The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman Sells $6,125,496.30 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EL stock opened at $335.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $357.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

