The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.