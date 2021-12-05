The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF stock opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.25. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.