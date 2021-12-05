The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.