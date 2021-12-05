The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS: BATRB) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Liberty Braves Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% The Liberty Braves Group Competitors -122.30% -36.77% 0.56%

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million -$1.42 billion -35.87 The Liberty Braves Group Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -3.78

The Liberty Braves Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group Competitors 909 2819 2711 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.44%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty Braves Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group peers beat The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.