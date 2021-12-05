The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GF. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

