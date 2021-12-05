The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.