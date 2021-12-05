Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 344,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:THR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.91. 98,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $563.81 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.