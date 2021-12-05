Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 364,994 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,994 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

