Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 138,146 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1,578.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

