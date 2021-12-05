Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.