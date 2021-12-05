Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 257,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 104,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

