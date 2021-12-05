Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

