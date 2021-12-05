Tiger King (TKING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $369,910.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $369,910.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

