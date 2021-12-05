Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

