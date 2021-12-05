Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,693,000 after acquiring an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after buying an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

