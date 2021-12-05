Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 price objective for the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

TSE TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$70.25 and a twelve month high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

