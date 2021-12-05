Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a $91.00 rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perfom rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$95.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.25 and a 52 week high of C$96.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.