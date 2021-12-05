Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,012,031 shares of company stock worth $470,946,477. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.36. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

