Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $240,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $619.75 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.16.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

