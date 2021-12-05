TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Buys $182,400.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NRDY stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

