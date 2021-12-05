TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.53.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 1,278,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.