Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132.29 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $115.11 million and approximately $132.29 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,884.28 or 0.99047304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00811597 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,191,166 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

