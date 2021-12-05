Tranquility Partners LLC Has $555,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after buying an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,240,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.