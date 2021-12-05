Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

