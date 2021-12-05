Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

