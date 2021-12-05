TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of TravelCenters of America worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $736.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

