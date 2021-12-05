Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.72). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,897 shares of company stock worth $894,948. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

TCDA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 192,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,751. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $369.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

