Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was up 3.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 7,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 370,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

