Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 62.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $286,007.87 and approximately $75.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,063.19 or 0.99498471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.00822142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.