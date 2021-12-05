Truist Securiti Comments on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

AKR stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

