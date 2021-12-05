Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,876,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $35.82 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

