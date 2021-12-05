TurtleCoin Price Down 29.8% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $96,089.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 140.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,801,950,786 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

