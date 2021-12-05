Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

