Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

