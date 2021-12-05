Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.47. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 315 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

