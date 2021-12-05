UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 760 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,488.50.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,534 shares of company stock valued at $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.