UBS Group Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

