UGAS Price Reaches $0.0039 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 61.2% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $667,701.19 and $471,824.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

