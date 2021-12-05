Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.48. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $105,456,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

