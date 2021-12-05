Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $424.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

