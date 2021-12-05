Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $383.64, but opened at $405.05. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $378.30, with a volume of 38,706 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

