UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNCRY. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of UNCRY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

