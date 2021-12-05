United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

