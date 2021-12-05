United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average of $260.91. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.