United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post sales of $246.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.88 million and the lowest is $246.40 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.